Twitter reacts: UGA football hires Mike Bobo as OC

By James Morgan,

13 days ago
Joshua L. Jones/Online Athens

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are hiring Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator. Bobo served as an offensive analyst for Georgia in 2022.

Bobo replaces former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who accepted the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job.

Bobo has a long history with Georgia. He was the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2014. Bobo coached quarterbacks from 2001 to 2006 during the Mark Richt era in Athens.

Bobo played quarterback at Georgia from 1993 to 1997. Bobo, Kirby Smart, and Will Muschamp played at Georgia during the 1990s.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the hire:

Georgia will be OK under Bobo

A lot of SEC teams are replacing offensive coordinators

Most think Bobo is a good hire

Funny takes on the hire

Some aren't as optimisitic

Georgia fans should still be happy

