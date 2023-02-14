Man hiding under bed arrested after woman looking for her cat finds remains in burned shed

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A woman looking for her cat unearthed a crime scene last week after she found human remains in a shed that had been burned down last year.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, on Feb. 9, a woman went to her neighbor's house in search of her cat, and the neighbor let her check the backyard. While looking, the woman reportedly discovered human remains "in an area where a shed burned down in September of last year."

Tulsa Police went to the residence near Charles Page Boulevard at approximately 6:30 p.m. and began investigating.

Detectives identified Devin Scrivner as the suspect, and on Feb. 13, located him hiding under a bed at a home in west Tulsa.

According to the statement, Scrivner "confessed to taking part in the homicide last fall where the remains were found."

He also reportedly knew the shed had been burned down in order to cover up the crime.

KTUL-TV reports the victim was identified as 55-year-old Steve Wilkins.

Police arrested him on suspicion of first-degree murder. Tulsa County Jail records show he's being held without bond.

