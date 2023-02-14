Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A.J. Brown claps back at JuJu Smith-Schuster after he trolls Eagles CB

By Mike Moraitis,

13 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown didn’t sit idly by as Kansas City Chief wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster trolled his teammate, cornerback James Bradberry, on Valentine’s Day.

Smith-Schuster took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a fake Valentine’s Day card with Bradberry’s face on it, referencing his huge penalty while covering Smith-Schuster in the Super Bowl, paving the way for Harrison Butker’s game-winning kick.

Brown then fired back at Smith-Schuster with this tweet.

“First off congratulations,” Brown tweeted. “Y’all deserve it. This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your one-year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

Smith-Schuster has since responded.

While the penalty was questionable at the time, Bradberry has since admitted he held Smith-Schuster, hoping the referees would let it slide. They didn’t.

“It was a holding,” he said following the 38-35 loss. “I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.”

On Tuesday, a very somber Brown reacted to the Super Bowl 57 defeat while cleaning out his locker, so he was probably in no mood for Smith-Schuster’s trolling.

“This is tough right now,” Brown said, according to the Philly Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino. “I’ll figure out a way to shake back from this and go to work. It’s so tough to even look into the future right now. It’s so tough because when you get to the dance you want it to end only one way. We did some really good things.”

