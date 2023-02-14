Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Police: 4 students shot outside Pittsburgh high school

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODeLm_0knWtyYP00
1 of 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four students were shot outside a Pittsburgh high school, but no life-threatening injuries have been reported, police said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety and school officials said the shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood as students were being dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

Police said three male students and a female student appeared to have wounds to their hands and other extremities. Three were taken to a hospital by paramedics and the fourth was transported by a family member, police said. All were in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately reported and officials said it was too early to say whether the shooting appeared targeted or random.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said “a significant law enforcement presence” was securing the safe dismissal of students and staff, and the school would operate remotely Wednesday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh man facing several court cases arrested on outstanding warrants
Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
Nearly $300,000 worth of fentanyl seized in Pittsburgh bus terminal
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Police officer shot in Duquesne, authorities release name of suspected shooter
Duquesne, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dispute inside Monroeville Red Roof Inn room leads to shots fired
Monroeville, PA20 hours ago
Man charged with shooting, killing Kenneth Lennex
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Latrobe man charged with crimes involving 15-year-old girl
Latrobe, PA1 day ago
Nearly $300K worth of fentanyl seized at Pittsburgh Greyhound station
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Married couple dead after apparent murder-suicide in Monroeville
Monroeville, PA2 days ago
Husband, wife identified in Monroeville after apparent murder-suicide
Monroeville, PA2 days ago
Swissvale homicide victim 'wanted to give Lyla the best,' friend says
Swissvale, PA2 days ago
Student finds gun in bathroom at a school in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help to find missing man
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Father and son shot during drug deal in Wilkinsburg, police say
Wilkinsburg, PA2 days ago
Central Catholic student charged after sending AirDrop that detained flight on Texas field trip
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Area Woman Charged After Police Find Runaway Juvenile From Venango County at Her Residence
Rimersburg, PA1 day ago
SWAT situation ends in North Braddock, homeowner says 2 armed men were inside
Braddock, PA4 days ago
Harrison, Brackenridge police investigating after 'taggers' vandalize properties
Brackenridge, PA4 days ago
Suspect in custody after state police chase in Fayette County
Connellsville, PA4 days ago
Man accused of killing a mother and her 7-year-old arrested
Swissvale, PA3 days ago
Man charged with murder after missing McKeesport man found dead; Victim’s mother speaks out
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Suspect in 2021 fatal shooting in Aliquippa arrested
Aliquippa, PA6 days ago
2 students arrested after fight in Gateway High School cafeteria
Monroeville, PA7 days ago
Victim in Point Breeze-area crash dies after more than a week in ICU
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Squirrel Hill
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Park police save man who overdosed in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery
Greensburg, PA6 days ago
Man accused of killing a mother, daughter in Swissvale arrested
Swissvale, PA6 days ago
Turtle Creek man accused of bringing multiple guns into Federal Building
Turtle Creek, PA6 days ago
Jeannette police searching for 5 people after 1-year-old exposed to cocaine
Jeannette, PA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy