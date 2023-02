Chicago police released surveillance video they said could help shut down a burglary crew that has hit multiple communities.

The video, released Tuesday, came from last month's break-in at the Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile.

Police said the team of three thieves busted in with a hammer, grabbed multiple items and then got away in a waiting car.

Investigators believe the same crew committed at least two other break-ins last week, including one at a gun shop in Lansing . The thieves didn't manage to get away with any items from the break-in on Friday.

The ATF is also involved in the investigation.