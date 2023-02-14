Murder suspect surrenders after standoff with LAPD at Venice motel for hours

A murder suspect surrendered to police after barricading himself inside a Venice motel for several hours Tuesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers surrounded the Lincoln Inn Tuesday afternoon after determining that a suspect, possibly armed, was holed up inside on the second floor.

Officers shut down Lincoln Boulevard between Washington and Venice as they attempt to coax the suspect to surrender. A SWAT team was on scene.

The suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous, though information about the murder and the victim was not released.

The suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m.