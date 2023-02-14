Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Murder suspect surrenders after standoff with LAPD at Venice motel for hours

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SPIj_0knWqCRq00

A murder suspect surrendered to police after barricading himself inside a Venice motel for several hours Tuesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers surrounded the Lincoln Inn Tuesday afternoon after determining that a suspect, possibly armed, was holed up inside on the second floor.

Officers shut down Lincoln Boulevard between Washington and Venice as they attempt to coax the suspect to surrender. A SWAT team was on scene.

The suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous, though information about the murder and the victim was not released.

The suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Man shot, wounded in drive-by shooting at LA parking lot
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Woman left in coma after suspects fleeing police slam into her car in South LA, daughter says
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
1 wounded in shooting at Bellflower Denny’s
Bellflower, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Orange County carjacking caught on camera, suspects at large
Garden Grove, CA13 hours ago
Man charged with murder in shooting death of Bishop David O'Connell in Hacienda Heights
Hacienda Heights, CA18 hours ago
Photos of Montclair triple homicide suspect released amid ongoing search
Montclair, CA1 day ago
Attempted murder, stalking and conspiracy arrests made in Riverside County
Cathedral City, CA10 hours ago
Deputies searching suspect who shot, killed 3 in Montclair
Montclair, CA1 day ago
Inland Empire man struck Sheriff’s Department helicopter with laser, officials say
Rancho Cucamonga, CA21 hours ago
Security guard, suspect hospitalized following shooting in Westchester
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
3 more arrests in shooting of teen outside Montclair mall
Montclair, CA2 days ago
Who Is Carlos Medina? Man Accused of Murdering L.A. Bishop David O'Connell
Hacienda Heights, CA2 days ago
Stolen Car Flies Off Freeway & Slams Into Building During Pursuit | San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Dispute over parking payment in Westchester ends in gunfire between security guard, suspect
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Hit-and-run driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash with LASD vehicle in Palmdale
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Latest on the woman who died at Disney
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
Shooting death of LA bishop in Hacienda Heights being investigated as murder, authorities say
Hacienda Heights, CA2 days ago
Driver has heart attack before West LA crash hospitalizes 4: Police
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Arrest made in shooting death of LA Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell
Hacienda Heights, CA1 day ago
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Paramount
Paramount, CA3 days ago
Man fatally stabbed in Paramount
Paramount, CA3 days ago
Felon sentenced for shooting his friend in the head as they drove in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
State agents seize massive illegal arms cache during Southern California raid
Azusa, CA1 day ago
Wrong Way Driver Killed in 60 Freeway Crash
Ontario, CA1 day ago
Husband of housekeeper arrested in death of Los Angeles Bishop David O’Connell
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Arrest made in killing of Los Angeles bishop found shot in home
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in 101 Freeway crash
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Pasadena Man Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Stepdaughter’s Boyfriend
Pasadena, CA3 days ago
78-year-old driver killed after entering 60 Freeway facing oncoming traffic, CHP says
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy