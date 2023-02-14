FOX 28 Spokane

‘Sit back and take a deep breath’: AFib patient shares his heart’s rare story, spreading awareness during Heart Month By Ava WainhouseNonStop Local Reporter, 9 days ago

By Ava WainhouseNonStop Local Reporter, 9 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – Imagine living your life the way you normally would, and then one day your heart begins to flutter and beat uncontrollably. For ...