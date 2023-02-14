Project Linus To Host Annual Make-A-Blanket Day At COC

Project Linus is set to host their annual Make-A-Blanket Day in March to make blankets for children that are ill or traumatized.

The make-a-blanket Day is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of the Canyons (COC) East Gym, according to officials.

If anyone is unable to participate in the Make-A-Blanket Day Event or cannot attend the event for the full amount of time, they can drop off blankets on the day of the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We ask that all participants fill out (a) form to sign up and receive instructions on how much fleece to bring and the number of service hours participants can earn,” officials said.

“Participants will be emailed a service hour confirmation form at the completion of the event.”

Project Linus is a chapter of a non-profit organization that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets all across our Santa Clarita Valley to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and traumatized, according to officials.

It is also Project Linus’s mission to provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity for interested individuals, students and groups in our local communities, for the benefit of children.

To learn more about this event and how to make the tied fleece edge blankets, click here .

