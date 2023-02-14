Open in App
Santa Clarita, CA
See more from this location?
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Project Linus To Host Annual Make-A-Blanket Day At COC

By Louie Diaz,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfZuI_0knVwFAQ00

Project Linus is set to host their annual Make-A-Blanket Day in March to make blankets for children that are ill or traumatized.

The make-a-blanket Day is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of the Canyons (COC) East Gym, according to officials.

If anyone is unable to participate in the Make-A-Blanket Day Event or cannot attend the event for the full amount of time, they can drop off blankets on the day of the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We ask that all participants fill out (a) form to sign up and receive instructions on how much fleece to bring and the number of service hours participants can earn,” officials said.

“Participants will be emailed a service hour confirmation form at the completion of the event.”

Project Linus is a chapter of a non-profit organization that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets all across our Santa Clarita Valley to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and traumatized, according to officials.

It is also Project Linus’s mission to provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity for interested individuals, students and groups in our local communities, for the benefit of children.

To learn more about this event and how to make the tied fleece edge blankets, click here .

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0knVwFAQ00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Clarita, CA newsLocal Santa Clarita, CA
Barger Awards $115,000 To Carousel Ranch In Support Of Job Training Program
Santa Clarita, CA17 hours ago
Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation Home Tour League To Host Annual Fashion Show
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Feb. 21 – Feb. 26, 2023
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wilk Calls For Action To Protect Santa Clarita Families From Spiking Gas Prices
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Detectives Seek Public’s Help In Locating An At-Risk Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Deputy-Involved Fight In Castaic
Castaic, CA2 days ago
Get Ready To Giddy-Up, Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Returns This Spring
Santa Clarita, CA6 days ago
Senses Block Parties Are Back In Old Town Newhall
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
Santa Clarita Seniors Showered With Love, Goodies On Valentine’s Day
Santa Clarita, CA6 days ago
3 Spots Remain For Our KHTS Sacramento Trip
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
Santa Clarita Ranked Among Top 5 Safest Cities In America
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
Bowman High School Named 2023 California Model Continuation High School
Santa Clarita, CA6 days ago
Wilk Introduces Bill To Streamline Marriage License Process
Santa Clarita, CA6 days ago
Real Estate and Other Stuff – Money Laundering, Baby Blue, and Quality of Life Rankings – February 17, 2023
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
Man Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle In Canyon Country
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Winter Storm Bringing Coldest Weather To Southern California In Years
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Roof Collapses In Acton Home Due To Attic Fire
Acton, CA6 days ago
Senator Stern Introduces Senate Constitutional Amendment 2 To Extend Voting Rights To 17-Year-Olds
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
Containment Set Up After Stolen Vehicle Suspect Crashes On Freeway, Flees On Foot
Santa Clarita, CA14 hours ago
SCV Sheriff Seeking Mail Theft Victims In Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
Man Arrested For Identity Theft At Stevenson Ranch Gas Station
Stevenson Ranch, CA5 days ago
Drunk Driver Arrested For DUI After Causing Injury Crash In Valencia
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Manslaughter Suspect Arrested In Connection With Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash
Santa Clarita, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy