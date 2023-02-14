Nine Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Feb. 13

Nine Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,261 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Monday, five people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, two had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.

The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Monday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 14.5%, and seven-day positivity rate was 11.2%.

In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Monday's daily positivity rate was 14.6%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 11.9%. Among the 877 people tested in the region on Monday 179 were positive.



