Open in App
Cattaraugus County, NY
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Nine Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Feb. 13

9 days ago

Nine Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,261 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Monday, five people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, two had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.

The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Monday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 14.5%, and seven-day positivity rate was 11.2%.

In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Monday's daily positivity rate was 14.6%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 11.9%. Among the 877 people tested in the region on Monday 179 were positive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYUcb_0knVvXqT00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Elizabeth Housing Authority Among Several Agencies  in New Jersey to Receive Millions in Funding for Modernization and Administration Enhancements
Elizabeth, NJ20 hours ago
Utility Work to Close Part of Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd in Hamilton
Hamilton Township, NJ19 hours ago
Burlington County Woman Practiced Law Without a License, Stole $100K From Employer
Evesham Township, NJ1 day ago
Tractor Trailer Truck takes out trees along Belvidere Road during school hours
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
Public Hearing for Mahopac/Carmel Smoke Shops
Carmel Hamlet, NY1 day ago
Sparta Police, Area Law Enforcement Catch Burglars After Extensive Search
Sparta Township, NJ2 days ago
Local Father Saved by Children and Police while having a Heart Attack
New Brunswick, NJ20 hours ago
Springfield Mayor Capodice: Keeping Taxes Low 'a Substantial Hurdle'
Springfield Township, NJ1 day ago
Mount Laurel Police Looking for Costco Wallet Thief
Mount Laurel, NJ2 days ago
Choosing Sides: Somerville Forum Examines Loyalties of NJ Colonists
Somerville, NJ18 hours ago
Redevelopment of Former Hotel ML in Mount Laurel Continues
Mount Laurel, NJ3 days ago
Winter Weather May Hit Parsippany Area Today - Wednesday February 22nd
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ2 days ago
21-Year-Old Barnegat Man Arrested on Attempted Burglary and Criminal Trespass
Barnegat Township, NJ2 days ago
Investigation Continues into 2005 Disappearance of Mount Laurel Woman, Boyfriend
Mount Laurel, NJ2 days ago
Sparta Board of Education to Discuss Book Challenged for Inappropriate Content at Thursday's Meeting
Sparta Township, NJ1 day ago
MLPD Looking for Best Buy Shoplifter Who Stole Bose Equipment
Mount Laurel, NJ1 day ago
Bernards Girls Ski Team Advances to State Championship
Vernon Township, NJ16 hours ago
Hamilton School District Hiring Teachers in a Range of Subjects
Hamilton Township, NJ2 days ago
Piscataway Muslim Center to Host Interfaith Symposium: Reject Racism, Embrace Equality
Piscataway Township, NJ12 hours ago
Leskauskas Nets Game-High 21 Points for Chatham Boys Basketball in State Tourney Loss at Colonia; Chatham Up 32-22 at Half
Chatham, NJ1 day ago
Girls Basketball: South Brunswick Advances Past Long Branch, 76-64, in Sectional Quarterfinals
South Brunswick Township, NJ17 hours ago
Sparta High School Announces 2022-2023 Second Marking Period Honor Rolls
Sparta Township, NJ18 hours ago
Sparta Moves Past Northen Highlands in the NJSIAA North 1 Group 3 Quarterfinals
Sparta Township, NJ13 hours ago
NJSIAA Boys Basketball: Weehawken Rallies Past Wood-Ridge, 60-47
Weehawken, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy