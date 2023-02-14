Rep. Sherrill’s Office Distributes 6,000 Valentines for Seniors

PARSIPPANY, NJ – Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) and her office collected and delivered 6,000 Valentine’s Day cards to NJ-11 seniors, written by residents of the 11th District. To kick off Valentine’s Day, the Congresswoman delivered cards to and spoke with residents from the Crane’s Mill retirement community in West Caldwell.

“I am so heartened by the outpouring of support for our seniors,” said Rep. Sherrill. “Valentine's Day is a great time to support each other and I know that these cards have brightened so many seniors’ day. Special thanks to everyone who participated in this year’s Valentines for Seniors program. From schools to public libraries to local businesses, everyone got in the spirit and together we were able to spread Valentine's Day love to thousands of seniors throughout North Jersey!”

This program is part of a series of community appreciation initiatives by Congresswoman Sherrill and her team, such as “Thanksgiving Thank-Yous for Veterans” which resulted in over 6,800 thank you notes delivered to veterans in the community last year and “2022 Heroes” celebrating the everyday heroes in NJ-11 that inspire us all.

