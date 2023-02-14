Open in App
Breaking: Raiders officially release QB Derek Carr after 9 seasons

By Levi Damien

9 days ago
It’s over. Officially. After nine seasons as the Raiders starting quarterback, the Raiders have cut ties with Derek Carr.

The team made the expected move official today, just prior to the deadline at which point his contract would have triggered another $40 million in guaranteed money.

As it stands, the team is left with just over $5 million in dead money, while saving around $30 million on the cap this season. And Carr becomes a free agent immediately.

The Raiders had hoped to trade Carr, but after reportedly receiving an offer from the Saints that would have asked Carr to take a pay cut, he chose not to waive the no-trade clause in his contract, forcing the Raiders to make the only move they could make considering they had no intention of keeping him.

With the Raiders out of playoff contention, head coach Josh McDaniels benched Carr for the final two games of last season to avoid the risk of an injury against which his contract would have been guaranteed.

