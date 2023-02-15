Shots fired outside Staten Island elementary school

Police investigate after shots fired outside Staten Island school 02:01

NEW YORK -- There was a scare Monday on Staten Island after shots were fired outside an elementary school.

Police vans mixed in with the school buses at dismissal Tuesday afternoon for P.S. 78 in Stapleton.

It was under heavier guard than usual all day after a shots fired and shelter-in-place incident that started during the lunch hour on Monday.

Police have not located the person who fired the shots, and it is unclear whether the school on Hill Street was targeted or just where stray bullets went.

"I think somebody was just firing shots off in the air," Stapleton resident L.J. Holder said.

Holder says he was informed his daughter, a student at the elementary school, was safe and sheltering in place with the others, which lasted about an hour.

"They have armed security personnel there, so I knew as long as she's in the school, she's safe at the moment," he said.

The bullets did not get past walls and window frames, never making it all the way inside any of the rooms, according to police.

One classroom was vacant and the other classroom had no kids inside, but some adults were.

This shooting, with mercifully no injuries, is the latest in a rash of shootings in the borough that include recent incidents in Staten Island's South Beach, Graniteville, Mariners Harbour and Richmond Terrace neighborhoods.

"This particular school with 500-plus students had one safety agent on the grounds yesterday, and that's just not enough for any day. Certainly not a day when shots are being fired at the school from across the way. That's really important," said Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon.

"My grandchildren are in this school. There's plenty of kids in this school. They shouldn't be doing that. Endangering the lives of little kids," one man said.

The District Attorney, parents, students and staff all hope more officers will be guarding the school, and not just this week but permanently.