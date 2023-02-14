Open in App
Scorebook Live

SBLive's Central Section Top 10 girls basketball rankings: Heading into section playoffs

By Paul Meadors,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fGtq_0knVNRpn00

After much debate and discussion the Central Section playoff brackets have been released and there’s a few differences in how they shook out compared to our rankings. One major change from last year: the Open Division has been abolished with 12 teams in Division 1.

The playoffs begin Tuesday, Feb 14 and continue Thursday. The finals are set for Selland Arena Feb. 17-18.

The end of the regular season featured the game of the year in the Central Section as No. 1 Clovis West avenged their only blemish of the season with a 53-39 win at No. 2 Clovis. Athena Tomlinson led the Golden Eagles, ranked No. 6 in the state, with 16 points. Freshman sensation Sadie Sin scored 21 for the Cougars.

No. 3 St. Joseph, led by junior Avery Cain’s 25 ppg, continued its dominance in the Mountain League as did No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial, who welcomed top player Meadow Rowand back from injury. Both teams went undefeated in league.

No. 5 Central, led by senior Talia Maxwell’s 23 ppg, and No. 6 Buchanan are battle tested after playing in the rugged TRAC.

The talk around the section is No. 7 Caruthers with a student enrollment around 700 students that was placed in D1 with the big guns. The Blue Raiders, who won a state title in 2018 in D5, played No. 5 Central tough on Jan. 21, losing 54-50. They are seeded No. 8 and if they get past Arroyo Grande they’ll face No. 1 Clovis West.

Last week No. 8 Clovis East proved themselves in losses to Clovis (52-45) and Central (67-64 in OT) and newcomer Roosevelt jumped into the rankings after a perfect 14-0 league record and will play Central to open D1 playoffs.

No. 9 Orcutt Academy is the lone D2 playoff school and received the top seed.

1. Clovis West (27-1)

Last week: 1.

Playoff seed: No. 1 in D1

Results (2-0): Beat Buchanan 54-26, Clovis 53-39

Next game: Thursday, winner of Caruthers and Arroyo Grande

2. Clovis (23-5)

Last week: 2.

Playoff seed: No. 2 in D1

Results (2-0): Beat Clovis East 52-45; lost to Clovis West 53-39

Next game: Thursday, winner of Righetti and Clovis East

3. St. Joseph (25-3)

Last week: 3.

Playoff seed: No. 3 in D1

Results (2-0): Defeated Arroyo Grande 60-20, Morro Bay 62-17

Next game: Thursday, winner of San Joaquin Memorial and Nipomo

4. San Joaquin Memorial (18-8)

Last week: 4.

Playoff seed: No. 6 in D1

Results (2-0): Beat Madera 89-12, Bullard 65-29

Next game: Tuesday vs Nipomo (18-8)

5. Central (17-11)

Last week: 5.

Playoff seed: No. 5

Results (2-0): Beat Clovis North 65-40, Clovis East 67-64 in OT

Next game: 6:00 Tuesday vs Roosevelt (25-4)

6. Buchanan (19-7)

Last week: 5.

Playoff seed: No. 4 in D1

Results (1-1): Lost to Clovis West 54-26, Clovis North 54-48

Next game: 6:00 Thursday, winner of Central and Roosevelt

7. Caruthers (23-6)

Last week: 7.

Playoff seed: No. 8 in D1

Results (2-0): Beat Riverdale 97-4, Sierra 65-38

Next game: 6:00 Tuesday vs Arroyo Grande (17-11)

8. Roosevelt (25-4)

Last week: Not ranked

Playoff seed: No. 12 in D1

Results (2-0): Beat McLane 82-11, Fresno 58-24

Next game: 6:00 Tuesday at Central (17-11)

9. Orcutt Academy (23-4)

Last week: 9.

Playoff seed: No. 1 in D2

Results (3-0): Beat Cabrillo 71-36, Nipomo 78-60

Next game: 6:00 Tuesday vs Bakersfield (11-9)

10. Clovis East (15-13)

Last week: 10.

Playoff seed: No. 10 in D1

Results (0-2) lost to Clovis 52-45, Central 67-64 in OT

Next game: 6:00 Tuesday vs Righetti (17-11)

