LSU softball's Taylor Pleasants named SEC Player of the Week

After a hot start to the season, Taylor Pleasants was named SEC Player of the Week.

Pleasants totaled four home runs and drove in 13 runs over the weekend. A junior from Texas in her fourth year with the program, she’s been a steady contributor for the last couple of years.

She was second-team All-SEC last spring and appeared in 143 games as a Tiger. Pleasants is a career .325 hitter with 33 homers.

Pleasants’ fast start sets the table for her to be one of the SEC’s best players in an offense that could be among the conference’s best. LSU is 5-0 after a weekend that included a 12-0 victory over a ranked Oregon State team.

The Tigers will be back in action Thursday against Eastern Illinois to kick off a weekend that also features contests against hot Utah and Central Arkansas teams.

LSU hasn’t been to a Women’s College World Series since 2017 and will look to end that drought behind a strong lineup and improved pitching.

