Students at Michigan State University say this isn't the first shooting they've been a part of

Students support each other in wake of Michigan State University shooting 03:15

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS) -- Twenty-four hours after a mass shooting left three people dead and five wounded at Michigan State University , the campus remained in a state of horrific shock and pain.

The three students killed were identified Tuesday as Brian Fraser, a sophomore; Alexandria Verner, a junior; and Arielle Anderson, a sophomore. All were from suburban Detroit.

(l-r) Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner CBS

Fraser was president of the Phi Delta Theta Michigan State chapter. His fraternity brothers called him a leader and a great friend.

Verner was a talented athlete who friends said radiated positivity and warmth. Mourners attended a vigil for her Tuesday night at the Clawson High School football field in Oakland County, Michigan.

Anderson was studying to be the first doctor in her family.

Tuesday started out in East Lansing, Michigan as a bright, 55-degree winter's day. But it grew rainy and dark as night fell.

The weather perfectly described the mood at Michigan State University. For many of the students, this mass shooting wasn't even their first.

Rain couldn't put out the candles that were set up in front of the Spartan statue – which stands tall as ever like a sentry. Students turned their Valentine's Day bouquets into a memorial around the statue too.

"I'm just really thankful to have the support - and then to also serve as support for those who may not have the support," said MSU medical student Donovan Dennis.

Meanwhile, just like rain, tears fell.

Emilie Bird is not even a college graduate yet, but she has already been through two mass shootings.

Bird lived through a 2016 mass shooting in Kalamazoo, her hometown.

"They killed someone from my high school - and I just didn't think I would be doing this again," she said. "So it kind of just leaves me numb."

Bird's fellow senior, Cole Zemore, lived through a mall shooting in Flint.

"I was working one day when there was a shooting," Zemore said. "After going through it so many times, it's kind of like, at one point, I'm not going to be as lucky."

Both used charged emotional words. Numb. Angry.

"Sitting here doing absolutely nothing is making the problem worse, because people will know that they can do it - and they're going keep doing it," Zemore said.

Bird knew Fraser, one of the three students lost Monday night.

"Brian, he had things going for him. They all had things going for them. They had a family that loved them. All for what?" Bird said. "He left a mark on people he didn't even know."

Some students laid a bouquet at the foot of the Spartan statue and left campus for a while. David Violegas, a junior, was headed back to Des Plaines Tuesday night.

"I went to go rent a book, and before I knew it, everyone told us to go in the basement - and the library locked itself down," he said. "I was in there for about four hours. I didn't even know what was going on until I got out here."

Others stayed behind to support each other.

"We had carnation sales for the past couple of weeks at school, and today, the school together decided to donate all of our flowers in support," said MSU medical student Simran Vhogal.

The five surviving victims remained hospitalized late Tuesday. Their conditions were not known.

Community leaders said that licensed therapists are on hand at every MSU dorm at least through Wednesday. The local community center is also staffed with mental health services, support and extra hands, pouring in from the neighboring school districts for anyone that's in need.