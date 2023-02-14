YAHOO!

Happy Trails: Feeling gratitude on upper loop of north Colorado Springs park By Seth Boster, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.), 9 days ago

By Seth Boster, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.), 9 days ago

Feb. 13—Along the upper reaches of Ute Valley Park, it's easy to appreciate this wild parcel on Colorado Springs' north side. It's easy, because the ...