ABC13 Houston

Armored car guard shot at Willowbrook Mall parking lot is 'not seriously injured', authorities say

13 days ago

An armored car guard was hospitalized after being shot in the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

Houston police said Tuesday's shooting happened at about 3:35 p.m. at 2000 Willowbrook Mall.

According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force with HPD, the shooting happened when a suspect robbed a Brinks armored car. While limited information was released, police said the wounded guard was shot, but had a vest on and suffered minor injuries.

The FBI said one suspect is at large, but they are not releasing a description at this time. They did mention the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows this area, including Willowbrook, Willow Chase Park and Centerfield, is home to an estimated 8,000 people. The tracker shows there have been at least two homicides in the last 12 months in this area.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
