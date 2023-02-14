Open in App
CBS 42

End of an era: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

By Garrett Spoor,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liGjH_0knUOURo00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web.

As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced .

The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013.

But after nearly three decades, the web browser has grown outdated, which led to Microsoft taking action to remove it.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that it would be replacing it with Microsoft Edge as the default browser for Windows 10.

The AI arms race is on. Are regulators ready?

Microsoft acknowledged the retirement of Internet Explorer in June last year , but it wasn’t until the update Tuesday that users on Windows 10 were prevented from accessing the web browser.

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 (Internet Explorer 11) users to Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

All devices that attempt to open Internet Explorer will now redirect to the Microsoft Edge web browser instead.

Super Bowl ad calls for NHTSA to ban Tesla Full-Self Driving

Microsoft also intends to remove visual references, such as the Internet Explorer taskbar icon, in an update later this year. The update is currently scheduled for June 13.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65% share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19%, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. Internet Explorer’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4%, just ahead of Firefox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Sister Number One’ among dead in Daphne quadruple murder
Daphne, AL3 days ago
Missing Bessemer teen found
Bessemer, AL3 days ago
Woman dead after crash in Tuscaloosa County
Berry, AL2 days ago
Alabama teen searching for woman who came to her rescue following serious crash
Fairhope, AL3 days ago
Jury selection begins for Alabama doctor accused of killing medical student in deadly crash
Mobile, AL21 hours ago
Birmingham man found dead two days after running away from paramedics at accident scene
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Man charged with capital murder in Pickens County shooting
Aliceville, AL20 hours ago
IHOP offers free pancakes for National Pancake Day
Alabaster, AL3 hours ago
Tennessee man charged with fatally shooting, beating co-worker
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Mississippi woman charged with human trafficking
Hattiesburg, MS20 hours ago
Jackson County man charged with DUI manslaughter
Grand Ridge, FL20 hours ago
Thomasville man killed in weekend crash
Thomasville, AL23 hours ago
Good Samaritan helps police officer in need in Louisiana
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Anniston man known as ‘Killer Cam’ sentenced to 18 years for drug distribution
Anniston, AL3 days ago
City leaders say Folgers Coffee owes millions in unpaid property taxes after being denied exemption
New Orleans, LA20 hours ago
Christina Applegate makes ‘last’ red carpet appearance due to MS diagnosis
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Four killed in Tennessee house fire
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Following mixed emotions, Alabaster passes sales tax increase
Alabaster, AL9 hours ago
Kenneth Glasgow, pastor and half-brother of Al Sharpton, pleads guilty to tax evasion in Alabama
Dothan, AL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy