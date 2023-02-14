Open in App
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

End of an era: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

By Garrett Spoor,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5aZs_0knUOTZ500

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web.

As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced .

The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013.

Are you one of 200K Ohioans losing Medicaid in April? What to know and what to do

But after nearly three decades, the web browser has grown outdated, which led to Microsoft taking action to remove it.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that it would be replacing it with Microsoft Edge as the default browser for Windows 10.

Microsoft acknowledged the retirement of Internet Explorer in June last year , but it wasn’t until the update Tuesday that users on Windows 10 were prevented from accessing the web browser.

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 (Internet Explorer 11) users to Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

All devices that attempt to open Internet Explorer will now redirect to the Microsoft Edge web browser instead.

Uncovered: Explosive emails from Hopkins Airport workers to city hall

Microsoft also intends to remove visual references, such as the Internet Explorer taskbar icon, in an update later this year. The update is currently scheduled for June 13.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65% share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19%, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. Internet Explorer’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4%, just ahead of Firefox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘She’s a big one’: Behemoth gator spotted on Florida golf course
Sebring, FL1 day ago
Investigators, search parties looking for missing Ashland man
Ashland, OH2 days ago
Man wanted after victim pistol-whipped, another nearly shot
Ashtabula, OH1 hour ago
Cleveland Browns announce 2023 coaching staff changes
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Rare deer spotted in North Olmsted
North Olmsted, OH1 day ago
Man dies after thrown from buggy during crash
New Castle, PA1 day ago
Here’s who the Browns are playing at home next season
Cleveland, OH17 hours ago
Haslams agree to buy portion of Milwaukee Bucks: AP source
Milwaukee, WI23 hours ago
Two shooting victims found in parked vehicles
Akron, OH22 hours ago
What Cleveland Clinic finds in artificial sweetener study
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Family shares cause of death for Jansen Panettiere, brother of Hayden Panettiere
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
5 dead, including patient, in medical flight crash in Nevada
Stagecoach, NV2 days ago
One Chick-Fil-A bans unchaperoned diners under 16 after ‘unacceptable behaviors’
Royersford, PA17 hours ago
Small meteorite reportedly strikes Ohio village
Arcanum, OH1 day ago
Christina Applegate makes ‘last’ red carpet appearance
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Cleveland teen possibly abducted: Police
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Where to find free pancakes on National Pancake Day
North Olmsted, OH3 hours ago
Spring training officially underway for Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy