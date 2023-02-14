Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
moneywise.com

Phoenix Airbnb, Vrbo managers were shocked that 50% of their homes stayed empty over Super Bowl weekend — here are 3 ways you can still earn steady passive income from real estate

By Jing Pan,

13 days ago
With the rise of short-term rental platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, it’s easier than ever to rent out your investment property — or even part...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Massive Sale Alert: Discount Retailer Shuts 8 Phoenix Stores
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
The richest person in Arizona
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Two More Valley Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arizona couple makes historical find following Goodwill purchase
Gilbert, AZ3 days ago
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (2/26)
Glendale, AZ4 days ago
The One Poppy Field In Arizona That Looks Like A Scene From The Wizard Of Oz In The Spring
Goodyear, AZ3 days ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Arizona
Tempe, AZ3 days ago
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Arizona
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Phoenix man paid $12K to restore classic car and nearly lost it all
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million sold at Fry’s grocery store in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Mold in ice machine, food not packaged properly found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Valley woman falls victim to potential scam posing as chicken hatchery
Tempe, AZ8 days ago
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 24-26
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Greenlight to bring thousands of affordable housing units to Arizona
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Man shoots, kills victim outside of a Phoenix laundromat, police say
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Congregation buys 50-year-old Phoenix church for $1 million
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Western storm is bringing conditions the area hasn't seen in years
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Woman on boyfriend: "I left my husband for him; now he thinks I'm seeing someone else"
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Ambulances line up after bicyclist group is hit by vehicle in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ2 days ago
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in Arizona
Surprise, AZ5 days ago
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
Major cockfighting operation busted in Mesa, property owner arrested
Mesa, AZ3 days ago
Wife of Chandler Intel employee says workplace tensions played role in deadly attack
Chandler, AZ6 days ago
Chandler police arrest suspect accused of vandalizing car parked at Costco
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
3 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Arizona
Phoenix, AZ10 days ago
Phoenix woman looking for answers after husband killed in hit-and-run
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Rain, wind heading back to Valley in 2 storms over next few days
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
18-year-old dead after hitting curb, ejected from motorcycle in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Arrest made in murder outside of Mesa Goodwill store
Mesa, AZ13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy