nexttv.com

‘You’ Suck? Voyeuristic Drama’s Season 4 Opener Down 30% From Season 3 — Netflix Weekly Rankings for Feb. 6-12 By Daniel Frankel, 9 days ago

By Daniel Frankel, 9 days ago

Season 4 of Netflix original series You generated just over 92 million hours of streaming in its first three days of release, a 30% viewership ...