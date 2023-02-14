Officials: ECU-based program can help young people with $3.2 million telepsychiatry grant

Starting in July, teens and children in underserved counties will have access to mental health services thanks to a $3.2 million, three-year grant to extend an ECU-based psychiatry program.

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the UnitedHealth Group, is partnering with East Carolina University to fund an expansion of the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program (NC-STeP) in the ECU Center for Telepsychiatry.

The grant was announced during a Wednesday ceremony featuring Gov. Roy Cooper at the East Carolina Heart Institute in Greenville. Cooper said need for the effort is great.

“Adolescents are showing so many signs of stress. Clearly social media can be one place, school another. The pandemic is another,” Cooper said. “We know there is a lot of pressure on children and we know their mental health can be adversely affected.”

The 2022 Health of Women and Children Report from America’s Health Rankings found that anxiety in children and adolescents increased 23% and depression increased 27 percent between 2018 and 2021, Anita Bachmann, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of North Carolina, said at the announcement.

The United Health Foundation granted $1.25 million to NC-STeP in 2020 to establish a telepsychiatry and telehealth program to address the mental health needs of expectant and new moms and a new obstetric program for high-risk moms.

It’s made a significant difference in improving the health of women and their babies, Bachmann said.

“We’ve seen exceptional results and outcomes and have seen people’s lives changed. As a result of that we thought it was really important to continue this great work and to expand it to really address the behavioral needs of our children and adolescents,” she said.

The grant will allow NC-STeP to set up sites at six community-based pediatric care clinics. Behavioral health providers will be employed at the sites and will connect the adolescents and children to a psychiatrist for case consultation and care planning via telepsychiatry.

The locations have not been announced because details have not been finalized, officials said. Services are expected to begin on July 1.

“Providing health care has a lot of components and the overarching principle of the grant is whatever part of care doesn’t get covered by anything, the grant steps in and covers it,” said Dr. Sy Atezaz Saeed, executive director of the Center for Telepsychiatry and director of NC-STeP.

Along with funding positions, the grant will pay for broadband access, if needed, equipment and care, he said.

Lucky Xue, the Robert Dillard Terr Distinguished Professor within the College of Business’ Department of Management Information Systems, is creating an artificial intelligence portal to enhance collaboration between health care providers and encourage family members’ engagement.

A new virtual reality video game that provides anonymous peer-to-peer support also will be developed.

The grant aims to offer training opportunities for ECU psychiatry residents and others pursuing degrees in areas of mental and behavioral health.

The grant also will fund a Interdisciplinary Telehealth Summit to share lessons learned with other providers, Saeed said.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the General Assembly began discussions about passing Medicaid Expansion, which would provide health care for adults who earn too much to qualify for conventional Medicaid but not enough to receive subsidized health insurance provided through the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare.

North Carolina is among 11 states that haven’t adopted Medicaid expansion.

“We know there is an acute need right now for mental health services,” Cooper said. “One of the reasons why we need to get Medicaid expanded in the next few weeks is because we know there is going to be significant investment in mental health if we can get that done.”

U.S. Rep. Don Davis, a Democrat, said expanding the telepsychiatry program is one step in the effort to give every child in eastern North Carolina the chance to live the American dream.

“There is a big picture in all of this and we need to continue this journey to expand. We need to continue the journey with broadband. I am all in and excited to be here,” Davis said.

Rural North Carolina is a challenging environment, with many patients traveling between two to six hours to receive medical care, said Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican. The telepsychiatry program will allow people to receive help now.

“My hope and prayer is that sometime we don’t have to do band-aid like we’re doing now by taking care of people suffering from this,” Murphy said. “I hope we actually get to why this is happening.”