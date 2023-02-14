Entrepreneurial women we should celebrate during Black History Month

Shirley Ann Jackson accepts an award in 2015. Jackson’s research lead to touch-tone dialing, call waiting and fiber optic cables. Russ DeSantis/Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

There have been many inventions created by women, but there was a time when women could not apply for patents, particularly Black women.

For many years after our nation’s founding, women were prohibited from owning property, which made them ineligible to apply for a patent on their own. The Patent Act of 1790 allowed “any person or persons” to apply for a patent, and the first woman to receive a patent was Mary Kies in May 1809, for her patent on a technique of weaving straw with silk and thread to make hats. It was not until 1884 that the first Black woman received a patent.