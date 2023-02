Update

Italian-American restaurant Picone, run by brothers Tony and Michael Neglia, opened in the former Taqueria 3 Carnales building at 702 S. Elm St. last month. Tony previously worked at Boca 31 before starting his own pop-up shop, Bacciagalupe’s, in 2020, while Michael brings 15 years’ experience in the food industry, the pair told the North Texas Daily. The restaurant is currently open Thursdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be open Sundays from 4-10 p.m. beginning next week.