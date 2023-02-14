Open in App
May need paid subscription
WWD

Pharrell Williams’s 2004 Millionaire Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

By Kristopher Fraser,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01eyo2_0knTnbZV00
16 Photos

Today, Louis Vuitton announced Pharrell Williams as the brand’s new men’s creative director.

Best known for his work in music, Williams has also worked in fashion, beauty and other industries — and his relationship with Louis Vuitton is long-standing. In 2004, Williams collaborated with Louis Vuitton and Nigo for a sunglass collection under the name Millionaire.

Upon the announcement of Williams’ appointment as artistic director, Pietro Beccari, the brand’s chairman and CEO, issued a statement saying, “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Artistic Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KY60v_0knTnbZV00

Williams’ collaboration with Nigo and Louis Vuitton was done under then-creative director Marc Jacobs. In 2008, Williams collaborated with the brand again on jewelry, working with Louis Vuitton’s then-jewelry consultant Camille Miceli for the Blason collection, which included diamond rings and a diamond bracelet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GROuA_0knTnbZV00
Pharrell Williams , wearing “The Millionaire” design from his line of sunglasses. FilmMagic

While Williams’ first collaboration with Louis Vuitton was 19 years ago, the demand for his Millionaire sunglass collaboration continues. A quick search on Google shows that the shades are available on resale sites, like Grailed, among others. Originally the frames were $1,200 when they first debuted in 2004. Now, they have asking prices from $1,500 to upward of $4,000 on some sites.

For those looking for something at a slightly more accessible price point, Williams’ predecessor at Louis Vuitton, the late and legendary Virgil Abloh, redesigned the Millionaire sunglasses for spring 2019, calling them the 1.1 Millionaires. These are currently available on Louis Vuitton’s website with a price point of $890. The sunglasses feature a deep beveled front and bright contrast color thanks to the detailed gold-color monogram pattern along the top.

With search interest for the sunglasses at their peak, they are expected to flood resale sites in the next few days.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
All of Queen Latifah’s Outfit Changes at NAACP Image Awards 2023
Pasadena, CA2 days ago
Zendaya Goes Green In Plunging Vintage Versace Gown at NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Pasadena, CA2 days ago
Sally Field Brings Sheer Dressing With Floral and Sequined Details to SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-red in Custom Asymmetrical Cutout Dress for NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet 2023
Pasadena, CA2 days ago
Niecy Nash Illuminates in Romantic Vera Wang Gown With Delicate Details at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Angela Bassett Pumps Up the Volume With Dramatic Ruffle Sleeves at NAACP Image Awards 2023
Pasadena, CA2 days ago
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shines in Beaded Tadashi Shoji Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Gigi Hadid Embraces Luxury Knitwear in Valentino for ‘Good Morning America’
New York City, NY1 day ago
Jamie Lee Curtis Embraces Statement Color in Plunging Red Gown at SAG Awards 2023
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Fran Drescher Shimmers With Ombré Sequins in Naeem Khan Cutout Gown for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Quinta Brunson Shines in Silver Dundas Confetti Dress for NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Pasadena, CA2 days ago
Zendaya Is Blushing in Baby Pink Valentino 3D Rose-embellished Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Christina Applegate Embraces Statement Suiting in Velvet Christian Siriano Tuxedo Gown for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Michelle Yeoh Goes Avant-garde in Schiaparelli Haute Couture for SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Emily Blunt Channels Cherry Blossom Inspiration in Sheer Red Oscar de la Renta Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy