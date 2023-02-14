Pharrell Williams’s 2004 Millionaire Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

16 Photos

Today, Louis Vuitton announced Pharrell Williams as the brand’s new men’s creative director.

Best known for his work in music, Williams has also worked in fashion, beauty and other industries — and his relationship with Louis Vuitton is long-standing. In 2004, Williams collaborated with Louis Vuitton and Nigo for a sunglass collection under the name Millionaire.

Upon the announcement of Williams’ appointment as artistic director, Pietro Beccari, the brand’s chairman and CEO, issued a statement saying, “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Artistic Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Williams’ collaboration with Nigo and Louis Vuitton was done under then-creative director Marc Jacobs. In 2008, Williams collaborated with the brand again on jewelry, working with Louis Vuitton’s then-jewelry consultant Camille Miceli for the Blason collection, which included diamond rings and a diamond bracelet.

Pharrell Williams , wearing “The Millionaire” design from his line of sunglasses. FilmMagic

While Williams’ first collaboration with Louis Vuitton was 19 years ago, the demand for his Millionaire sunglass collaboration continues. A quick search on Google shows that the shades are available on resale sites, like Grailed, among others. Originally the frames were $1,200 when they first debuted in 2004. Now, they have asking prices from $1,500 to upward of $4,000 on some sites.

For those looking for something at a slightly more accessible price point, Williams’ predecessor at Louis Vuitton, the late and legendary Virgil Abloh, redesigned the Millionaire sunglasses for spring 2019, calling them the 1.1 Millionaires. These are currently available on Louis Vuitton’s website with a price point of $890. The sunglasses feature a deep beveled front and bright contrast color thanks to the detailed gold-color monogram pattern along the top.

With search interest for the sunglasses at their peak, they are expected to flood resale sites in the next few days.