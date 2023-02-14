Open in App
Kennett Township, PA
The Center Square

Pennsylvania township straightens out finances after embezzlement scandal

By By Anthony Hennen | The Center Square,

13 days ago

(The Center Square) – A failure to follow proper policies and rules led to a Chester County township getting extra money for its pension plan and falling short of making required payments into its pension fund.

A report from the state’s auditor general found that Kennett Township has received almost $19,000 more than it should have in state aid for its pension plan since 2019. The overpayment was due to officials submitting incorrect data.

“The township failed to establish adequate internal control procedures, such as having another individual review the data certified, to ensure the accuracy of the reported pension data,” the report noted.

The auditor suggested the township should establish “adequate internal control procedures” that include having two people review certified data to “ensure compliance with instructions."

Part of Kennett Township’s trouble stems from partial corrections to issues flagged by previous audit reports.

The prior audit noted the township didn’t fully pay its minimum municipal obligation for its non-uniformed pension plan in 2015, 2017, and 2018, leaving an unpaid balance of about $83,000 from 2015 through 2018.

Due to a miscalculation where officials underestimated payroll, however, the township needed to deposit another $44,000 to cover the remaining obligation.

Officials agreed with the finding and plan to make the required deposit, but explained that the issues are due to worker turnover and lingering issues.

The township went through financial turmoil in recent years when it was discovered that former Township Manager Lisa Moore embezzled more than $3 million over a span of eight years.

Kennett Township has improved its financial standing since then, as shown by the audit report, but the financial consequences have reverberated for years, from troubles with calculating pension payments to losing interest revenue that would otherwise come from making obligatory pension payments.

