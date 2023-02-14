Open in App
WPRI 12 News

End of an era: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

By Garrett Spoor,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVieG_0knTXYVq00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web.

As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced .

The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013.

But after nearly three decades, the web browser has grown outdated, which led to Microsoft taking action to remove it.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that it would be replacing it with Microsoft Edge as the default browser for Windows 10.

Microsoft acknowledged the retirement of Internet Explorer in June last year, but it wasn’t until the update Tuesday that users on Windows 10 were prevented from accessing the web browser.

RELATED: So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 (Internet Explorer 11) users to Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

All devices that attempt to open Internet Explorer will now redirect to the Microsoft Edge web browser instead.

Microsoft also intends to remove visual references, such as the Internet Explorer taskbar icon, in an update later this year. The update is currently scheduled for June 13.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65% share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19%, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. Internet Explorer’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4%, just ahead of Firefox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man killed in Providence shooting
Providence, RI1 day ago
Police ID victim of deadly Providence shooting
Providence, RI22 hours ago
VIDEO: How are the road conditions?
Warren, RI2 hours ago
Man charged with DUI after crash into Warwick home
Warwick, RI21 hours ago
Driver suffers serious injuries after crash in Taunton
Taunton, MA2 days ago
Hometown Hero: Kelvin Odih, LaSalle Academy
York, NY9 hours ago
Kevin McNamara joins Morey Hershgordon on PC Hoops with Coach Cooley
Providence, RI1 day ago
2 arrested after car stolen with toddler inside
Lawrence, MA11 hours ago
URI women’s basketball clinches share of A-10 title
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Conley’s pitch clock violation leaves Braves-Red Sox tied
Boston, MA1 day ago
Woonsocket police to train women in self-defense for free
Woonsocket, RI14 hours ago
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Make-A-Wish teen tours WPRI 12
Newton, MA3 days ago
Ponaganset wins state wrestling title
Scituate, RI2 days ago
Olympian Mary Lou Retton makes appearance in Providence
Providence, RI3 days ago
Providence battalion fire chief dies of cancer
Providence, RI11 hours ago
PC remains ranked at No. 20, begins prep for final week
Providence, RI12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy