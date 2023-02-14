Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

Housing authority addresses needs of resident after electrical shock leaves her paralyzed

By Almiya White,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahcSs_0knTTiok00

A Charlotte woman said she was permanently paralyzed after getting shocked inside her west Charlotte apartment.

Haley Meeks said it is difficult to navigate around her home in a wheelchair and the housing authority that supervises her complex is addressing her issues.

Meeks said on Christmas Day water coming from the walls flooded her apartment.

“We literally lost everything in this apartment,” Meeks said. “Everything. Christmas presents. Everything.”

ALSO READ: Housing authority leaders get earful from concerned residents following shootings

She called first responders and asked for help.

“One of the guys came into my son’s room and was touching the walls,” she told Channel 9. “It was basically that he didn’t see any water coming from the walls or anything, and for me to unplug my son’s TV from the wall.”

Meeks pulled the cord from the wall and got shocked leaving her left arm and leg numb.

“I have burn marks over my body on the left side on the right side,” Meeks said. “So, I was burned pretty bad with no mobility to my left side.”

Meeks suffered an electrical burn, according to her medical reports. She was hospitalized then discharged and uses a wheelchair now.

Meeks said Inlivian, the public housing agency that oversees her complex, put her in a hotel while repairs were made.

Inlivian initially covered the hotel expenses for over a month until last week.

“Last Thursday, they said they weren’t going to pay for the hotel because my apartment was wheelchair accessible,” Meeks said.

She said it is still hard to move around the apartment.

“I can’t get on the doorstep,” Meeks said.

Cheron Porter with Inlivian said on Jan. 10 Meeks made a request to transfer to another unit due to her disability.

However, the request was denied due to a lack of documentation to support it.

“Just yesterday, we found out that she’d like some other modifications to the unit,” Porter said. “Now that she’s recently found out that she will be permanently in a wheelchair, we’ve been acting immediately to address those concerns.”

Porter said Meek’s hotel expenses will be covered.

“We’re going to extend her now that we have that information,” Porter said. “And now we understand kind of more of the depth of her needs. We’re going to extend the hotel stay.”

Porter said Inlivian also replaced the carpet in one bedroom.

Nevertheless, Meeks hired an attorney to help her navigate the situation.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said Meeks contacted maintenance, when she actually contacted first responders about the water in her apartment. That has since been corrected and we apologize for the error.

VIDEO: Charlotte’s housing authority accidentally sends emails containing tenants’ personal info

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
‘Rust in the mold’: Renters call for accountability on apartment conditions
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Charlotte Fire adjusts its responses to some medical calls
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Woman running out of options to stop flooding at her west Charlotte home
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Can your HVAC unit handle going from A/C to heat so close together?
Pineville, NC1 day ago
CMPD looks for person who abandoned dog in dumpster at northeast Charlotte apartment
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Environmental groups ask for plans after controversial city bus vote
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
East Charlotte road closure extended due to repairs on water main
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
CMPD: Woman dies in stabbing in northeast Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
1 shot while driving on I-77 in north Charlotte, source confirms
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Daycare staffing shortage Charlotte leaves parents scrambling
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Man killed in lawn tractor accident in York County, coroner says
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Fifth Third Bank to open next Charlotte branch in Historic West End
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
CMPD: 2 shot overnight in north Charlotte; large police presence, many scenes
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
1 dead, 1 hurt in wreck on I-485 in south Charlotte, MEDIC says
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Dollar Tree fined $254K for workplace safety violations
Mount Pleasant, NC1 day ago
CMS to ask for $2.8B bond as current capitol projects remain incomplete
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Officers investigate early morning shooting in north Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
GPD: Man charged with DWI after trying to beat train at crossing
Gastonia, NC12 hours ago
Savi Provisions to open second store in South End amid Charlotte expansion
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
CMPD gifts mother, daughter with new car
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
N. Carolina magnate accused of scheme to skim company funds
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
Shoppers surprised to find tires stolen after trip to SouthPark Mall
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
CMPD: Suspect rams police car, leads chase through Uptown
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
UCSO: Child in back of car during chase, crash into Mint Hill
Mint Hill, NC1 day ago
Rapid delivery startup Food Rocket moving headquarters to Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Sprouts Farmers Market to add store in Steele Creek area
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Charlotte restaurateur Jon Dressler to open Chapter 6 at The Line in South End this summer
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
York County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect arrested in Rock Hill chase
Rock Hill, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy