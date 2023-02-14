Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to SF

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will revisit North America for the second leg of the "2023 Tour." Stian Schløsser Møller/Wikimedia Commons

The "Thunder Road" ends in San Francisco this December.

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band have added an additional 18 cities to the "Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour," which is the band's first North American tour in seven years following 2016's "The River Tour."

The "2023 Tour" began Feb. 1 with a show at Tampa's Amalie Arena. It's scheduled to visit cities like Atlanta, Houston, Portland, Seattle, Boston and New York City throughout the spring.

Beginning in April, Springsteen and his crew will jet off to Europe for a three-month trek through cities such as Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, London and Munich.

The second North American leg will begin Aug. 9 at Chicago's Wrigley Field. The tour will then travel through cities like Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Toronto, Montreal and Phoenix.

A slate of California shows will close out the tour as Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform for two nights at the Kia Forum in LA on Dec. 4 and 6.

The tour concludes in San Francisco with a Dec. 8 show at Chase Center, marking the crew's first-ever performance at the venue.

You can register for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan sale for a chance to buy tickets. Registration closes Feb. 19 at 8:59 p.m.

For more information, visit Bruce Springsteen's website .