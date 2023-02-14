Change location
See more from this location?
Bossier Parish, LA
bizmagsb.com
Independence Bowl presents $5K to Fairfield Elementary Magnet and Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning
By BIZ Magazine,9 days ago
By BIZ Magazine,9 days ago
The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl completed its nearly $56,000 in education funding on Monday – presenting $5,000 checks each to Fairfield Elementary Magnet and Bossier...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0