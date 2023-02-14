Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Equipment spotted at the 2023 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

By David Dusek,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcyPh_0knTMQzJ00

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — This week marks the last event on the PGA Tour’s 2023 West Coast Swing, a series of events that rolled from PGA West to Torrey Pines, Pebble Beach, TPC Scottsdale and now Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles.

The courses on the West Coast Swing test every player’s skill, along with every club in his bag. This week, Golfweek’s resident equipment expert, senior writer David Dusek, is on-site at Riviera. He has already spent time in the practice areas and in the PGA Tour vans, talking with equipment builders, players and caddies. He filmed the video with Titleist Vokey Design wedge builder Aaron Dill and took the photos of the gear you will see below.

Genesis: Best bets, picks to win | Thursday tee times

© David Dusek/Golfweek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFeTP_0knTMQzJ00

© David Dusek/Golfweek

© David Dusek/Golfweek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNNRT_0knTMQzJ00

© David Dusek/Golfweek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5zWL_0knTMQzJ00

© David Dusek/Golfweek

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy