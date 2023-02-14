A.J. Brown Fires Back At Juju Smith-Schuster's Viral Trolling Post

Photo: Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a harsh response for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster 's Valentine's Day post trolling the Eagles and teammate James Bradberry on Tuesday (February 14).

"First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it This is lame. You was on the way out the league before [ Patrick ] Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again," Brown wrote in a quote-tweet to Smith-Schuster's original post.

Smith-Schuster initially shared a photo of Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with the caption, "I'll hold you when it matters most," referencing Bradberry getting flagged for holding on a pass that sailed over Smith-Schuster's head, which would have resulted in a forced fourth down by the Eagles defense with 1:54 remaining, but instead allowed Kansas City to run out the clock before Harrison Butker 's game-winning kick in a 38-35 win.

"Happy Valentine's Day, everybody," Smith-Schuster tweeted.

Bradberry admitted that the correct call was made while addressing reporters after the game.

“It was a holding," Bradberry told reporters when asked about his coverage on Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster via NFL Network 's Mike Giardi . "I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide." Smith-Schuster also publicly stated that he believed the call was correct.

"Oh yes, a hundred percent," Smith-Schuster told reporters when asked if he thought he was held on the play via NFL Network 's Mike Garafolo . "My route was strike in, strike back out. I mean, Bradberry's a good player but I feel like, at some day, the call's going to be the call."

Referee Carl Cheffers explained his reasoning for the call to reporters after the game and claimed there was "no debate" on whether the play should have resulted in a flag.

"The receiver went to the inside, and he was attempting to release to the outside," Cheffers said. "The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding.

Smith-Schuster finished Sunday's game with seven receptions for 53 yards, playing a crucial role in the Chiefs' offensive push in the second half. Kansas City outscored Philadelphia, 24-11, in the second half, which included 17 points in the fourth quarter and scoring on each possession of the final two quarters.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Chiefs this past offseason after spending his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kansas City has now won three Super Bowls in franchise history, which included winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.