Open in App
Hawaii State
See more from this location?
KFOR

End of an era: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

By Garrett SpoorNexstar Media Wire,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lupw6_0knTGEr500

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web.

As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced .

The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013.

But after nearly three decades, the web browser has grown outdated, which led to Microsoft taking action to remove it.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that it would be replacing it with Microsoft Edge as the default browser for Windows 10.

Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments

Microsoft acknowledged the retirement of Internet Explorer in June last year , but it wasn’t until the update Tuesday that users on Windows 10 were prevented from accessing the web browser.

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 (Internet Explorer 11) users to Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

All devices that attempt to open Internet Explorer will now redirect to the Microsoft Edge web browser instead.

Shrine to only American beatified Catholic priest set to open Friday

Microsoft also intends to remove visual references, such as the Internet Explorer taskbar icon, in an update later this year. The update is currently scheduled for June 13.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65% share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19%, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. Internet Explorer’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4%, just ahead of Firefox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Accused ‘pill mill’ doctor pleads guilty to dozens of charges
Oklahoma City, OK21 hours ago
Fight at Oklahoma high school basketball playoff game caught on camera
Tulsa, OK12 hours ago
Officials: 12 patients injured as severe storms moved through Norman
Norman, OK22 hours ago
Possible tornadoes touch down near Hollis and Hobart
Hollis, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma City Police arrest 19-year-old in Bricktown stabbing which left eight people injured
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Man accused of murdering suspected burglar sentenced to 10 years probation
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash during police pursuit
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
Homes destroyed by possible tornado in Norman
Norman, OK1 day ago
Severe storm Damage reported in Norman
Norman, OK1 day ago
McLoud family of 7 picking up the pieces after tornado
Mcloud, OK1 hour ago
Multiple people stabbed overnight at Bricktown bar in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Police: Serial burglar behind bars after crime spree across Oklahoma, state lines
Elk City, OK4 days ago
Citizens react to stabbing at Bricktown that left multiple people injured
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Damage reported two semi-trucks & car blown off highway near Goldsby
Goldsby, OK1 day ago
‘100% preventable’: NTSB releases preliminary findings of train derailment investigation
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Brawl breaks out after high school basketball game
Norman, OK14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy