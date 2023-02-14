Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Brooklyn U-Haul driver who killed 1 and injured 8 told cops an ‘invisible object’ sparked his rampage

By Harry Parker, Rocco Parascandola, Thomas TracyLarry McShane, New York Daily News,

13 days ago
NEW YORK — The U-Haul driver arrested after a 90-minute Brooklyn rampage claimed he......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy