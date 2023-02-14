Change location
See more from this location?
Wisconsin State
YAHOO!
GOP lawmakers' bill moves to strengthen public records law after Supreme Court ruling in Waukesha case
By Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,13 days ago
By Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,13 days ago
MADISON - A proposed bill aimed at deterring government officials from delaying the release of public records would allow requesters to recover attorney's fees if...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0