Change location
See more from this location?
Brookline, MA
universalhub.com
Former professor at Harvard Business School sues over the way he was denied tenure, in part due to an incident involving his reaction to getting overcharged by a Chinese restaurant in Brookline
9 days ago
9 days ago
Benjamin Edelman is suing Harvard Business School, alleging the way it denied him tenure over two incidents, one involving a complaint over the way a...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0