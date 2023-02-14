Change location
See more from this location?
Speedway, IN
speedwayin.gov
2023 State of the Town Held - "Despite any challenges that come our way, this community emerges strong, smart-thinking, and continues to think strategically on how to best meet the future," Town Council President Vince Noblet stated as the program began.
9 days ago
9 days ago
The 2023 State of the Town was held last night, February 13, at the Speedway Municipal Center. There were over 100 attendees with another 100...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0