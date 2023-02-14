“Don’t Sleep” on Tannehill to Jets According to Report

The New York Jets are “much higher” on Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill than many people believe according to one prominent New York reporter.

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have been connected to a ton of new quarterback options so far this offseason even with the offseason feeling like it has just begun. Rumors of interest in Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr has been what you hear the most, but even some rumors about the Titans trading up in the draft have been heard as faint whispers and hearsay.

The latest report is about the shoe on the other foot as a New York sports reporter recently mentioned a team that would be interested in acquiring Ryan Tannehill to play quarterback for their club. Enter the New York Jets who, according to Connor Hughes of the SportsNet New York, are “much higher” on Tannehill than some would think. However, Hughes did suggest that Tannehill is fourth on the Jets’ wish list after Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo.

The full quote from Hughes reads, “Don’t sleep on Tannehill. There’s a feeling around the NFL that the Jets are much higher on him than some want to believe.”

While a Tannehill trade to the Jets may not be the most likely outcome, there are some dots to be connected. Recently, in what can only be considered stunning, the Jets hired former Titans’ offensive coordinator Todd Downing as their passing game coordinator. To go on top of that, Titans’ former offensive line coach Keith Carter was also hired by the Jets to be their offensive line coach and running game coordinator. The NFL is a relationship business and there are some clear relationships to make note of.

This is especially interesting considering all the rumbles we have heard about the Titans interest in other quarterbacks. Could the Titans potentially flip Tannehill to the Jets for draft compensation, save the $17.8 million and then find another avenue to address quarterback whether it be another veteran quarterback or one from the draft? It is possible, but again, seems unlikely.

As Hughes reported, Tannehill is likely the Jets’ fourth option at quarterback. Rodgers is their top choice and could end up on the trade market when he returns from a darkness hiatus, but Rodgers last public comments about the Packers were nostalgic and could indicate a wish to return and finish his career where it started. If Rodgers isn’t on board with the Jets, they will be forced to look elsewhere.

That would take them to option #2, Derek Carr. Carr had a meeting with the New Orleans Saints and while that trade didn’t come to life, Carr could still choose to go to New Orleans and it is rumored that the Saints are the front runner for his services. That could leave the Jets with option #3, Garoppolo. The San Francisco 49ers' brass has publicly said Garoppolo won’t be back next year, but they said that prior to 2022 as well. Maybe they mean it this time, but if Jimmy G doesn't go to the Jets, their sights to turn to Tannehill.

The problem at that point is, if all those dominoes fall, who would the Titans be replacing Tannehill with? Maybe a trade for Jordan Love if the Packers keep Rodgers, but any route at that point would require an expensive trade which could cancel out any return from a Tannehill trade.

Despite all the noise, it still seems likely that Tannehill will be the Titans’ signal caller in 2023.

