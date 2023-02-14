Open in App
Miami Gardens, FL
CBS Miami

Driver accused of killing 2 FMU students during hit-and-run crash was shot by resident while trying to flee

By CBS Miami Team,

13 days ago

MIAMI -- A habitual traffic law offender accused of running over and killing two Florida Memorial University students during a weekend hit-and-run crash was recovering after he was shot while trying to flee the crime scene, authorities said Tuesday.

Jerome Patrick Harrell Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Police identified the suspect behind the wheel during the crash as Jerome Fitzpatrick Harrell, 35, of Miami Gardens.

A spokesperson for the Miami Gardens Police Department said Harrell has not been booked into the county jail because he was being treated for gunshot wounds after he was shot moments after the fatal wreck.

Officials have not said what charges they plan to file against Harrell in connection with the incident, which occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Both of the girls who were struck were 19 years old, and relatives have identified one of the victims as Asiayanna Green.

Police say the the women were walking southbound on NW 42nd Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when they were struck by a silver Infiniti at NW 163rd Street.

Ring cam video from a neighbor's house shows a car speeding southbound on Lejeune Road after the accident.

Police say the driver abandoned the car and ran from the scene but was arrested a short time later. A source told CBS4 that he tried to enter someone's residents but was shot.

Harrell was wounded and hospitalized.

According to a police affidavit, Harrell was arrested in December 2015 after being pulled over for driving without a drivers' license. He was charged with being a habitual traffic offender/driving with a suspended license.

