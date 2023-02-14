Change location
See more from this location?
Brownsville, TX
YAHOO!
Canadian woman accused of trying to smuggle 2 Russian nationals from Mexico into the U.S.
By Laura B. Martinez, The Brownsville Herald, Texas,13 days ago
By Laura B. Martinez, The Brownsville Herald, Texas,13 days ago
Feb. 14—A Canadian woman remains in federal custody after she allegedly tried to cross two Russian nationals from Mexico to the United States via the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0