Anniston Star

Safe Place Drop-In Center cuts ribbon for visitors, clients

By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com,

13 days ago
Lori Floyd, executive director of the nonprofit Right Place, welcomed more than 50 people to the Safe Place, set up to offer creature comforts — such as computers, clothing, arts, crafts, wifi and a library — to people in need.

Love was in the air Valentine’s Day during the grand opening of The Safe Place Drop-In Center located at 105 West 15th Street in Anniston.

Lori Floyd, executive director of the nonprofit Right Place, welcomed more than 50 people to the Safe Place, set up to offer creature comforts — such as computers, clothing, arts, crafts, wifi and a library — to people in need.

