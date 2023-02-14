Cobb school board may vote on superintendent's contract Thursday

Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale speaks during the school board's work session Thursday, Jan. 19. Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com

It’s the time of year when the Cobb school board votes on whether to extend Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s contract.

John Floresta, the district’s chief strategy and accountability officer, said he anticipates Ragsdale’s contract will be discussed in executive session at Thursday’s board meeting.

In the last two years, the board’s four Republicans stood behind the extension, while the board’s three Democrats — Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis — voted against it twice.

The last party-line vote, in February of last year, added one year to Ragsdale’s contract, extending it through 2025. Ragsdale was paid a salary of $350,000 in 2021.

While the contract extension is not listed on the board’s voting agenda, Republican board member Randy Scamihorn, “a strong supporter of Mr. Ragsdale,” said he anticipates it is coming up.

“I will, if we come to vote, which I anticipate that, I’ll be strongly supporting it,” Scamihorn said.

Meanwhile, Hutchins said he was unaware of any potential upcoming vote on the contract, adding that he expected if there was, it would be on the board’s voting agenda.

When asked if he would again vote against extending Ragsdale’s contract, he demurred.

“I’ll be looking at all the schools that I represent specifically, and their growth and progress, but the superintendent contract is not just about the superintendent,” Hutchins said. “It’s about how well we’ve interacted with staff and how staff has interacted with the community and with students and teachers.”

Since he was hired as district superintendent in 2015, Ragsdale’s contract has been extended every year in February or March so that it remains at the maximum three years allowed under Georgia law.

In other business, the board is gearing up to vote on the district’s five-year plan at its meeting Thursday. The strategic plan for 2023-2028 was first presented to the board last month, when Ragsdale explained it is a “road map” to the district’s future success.

A sticking point for the board’s three Democrats, who discussed their concerns about the strategic plan at a town hall last Thursday, is that the plan does not include measurable data on progress in the district, they said.

Ragsdale and Floresta have said that data comes from accountability systems at the state level.

“It’s based on continuous improvement, so you’re not going to see a, ‘OK, by this year, we want this percentage goal met,’” Ragsdale said at last month’s meeting.

Scamihorn said he has spoken with the board’s Democrats and disagrees with their take on the plan.

“A strategic plan is a starting document, in my training and my experience, where it sets the direction of where you want to go, not necessarily how you want to get there,” he said.

Along with the strategic plan, the board will also vote Thursday on whether to add 59 new school buses to the county’s fleet.

If approved by the board, the district would purchase 24 buses with a 72-passenger capacity and 35 buses with a 48-passenger capacity from Atlanta-based Rush Truck Centers.

The cost of the buses is roughly $8.26 million.

The board will meet on Thursday at 1 p.m. for its work session at 514 Glover St. and again at 7 p.m. at the same location for its voting meeting.