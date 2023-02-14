A.J. Brown Comes Up With Savage New Nickname For JuJu Smith-Schuster

Super Bowl LVII has come and gone, with the Kansas City Chiefs topping the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday. But beef between the two teams has lingered, reignited by Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Tuesday.

Smith-Schuster set social media ablaze when he posted a mock Valentine of Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with the caption "I'll hold you when it matters most." The post referred to the controversial holding penalty called on Bradberry during the Chiefs' final drive, which gave them a first down on third and eight and allowed them to kick the game-winning field goal with less than 10 seconds remaining.

A few Eagles players have fired back at Smith-Schuster's tweet, with wideout A.J. Brown taking the most aggressive approach. Brown attacked Smith-Schuster , saying quarterback Patrick Mahomes resurrected his career and dubbing him "Tik-Tok boy."

"First off congratulations," Brown wrote. "Y'all deserve it. This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don't act like your that or ever was. But congratulations again!"

Smith-Schuster, who played the first five seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the Chiefs prior to the 2022 campaign, has become known for his presence on social media, particularly Tik Tok. Video even emerged recently of Chiefs coach Andy Reid jabbing Smith-Schuster about his Tik Tok presence.

Smith-Schuster is indeed set to become a free agent during the offseason after playing on a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season and had seven receptions for 53 yards in the Super Bowl.

The holding penalty on Bradberry has generated quite a bit of controversy in the days since the Super Bowl. However, as noted by Brown, Bradberry himself acknowledged that he tugged Smith-Schuster's jersey on the play.

It seems safe to say there will be some bad blood between the Chiefs and Eagles when the two teams face each other once again during the 2023 regular season.