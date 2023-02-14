Woman Uses IKEA Pegboard For Gorgeous Faux Greenery Wall In Bathroom

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It’s been a while since I’ve written about the stunning green bathroom plant walls that were quite popular over the summer, however, my love for these lush plant walls hasn’t died down just yet, so it only makes sense that I present to you another great DIY faux green wall that I came across on TikTok.

Courtesy of TikTok user @stineskoli , this DIY faux green wall is simply stunning! And surprisingly, it’s probably the easiest green wall to DIY. To create this simple plant wall, all she did was hot glue 22 pieces of faux green plants into the holes of the Ikea pegboard and once she finished, she simply hung the DIY on a wall in her bathroom — that’s it!

The dark green faux plants against the black wall makes the plant wall really pop and much like some of her followers and viewers in the comment section, I love it! However, there were a few people in the comment section that weren’t too fond of this plant wall with some folks mentioning this can easily collect dust and potentially attract spiders (read here if you want to avoid that).

To each their own, but hey, as long as she likes this DIY, then that’s all that truly matters!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.