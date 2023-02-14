Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich: Kingsley Coman fires Bayern to a crucial win

Paris Saint-Germain had a wonderful World Cup. Lionel Messi was the winning captain and Golden Ball recipient. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final and won the Golden Boot.

But the club’s Qatari owners have not funded this project to see those on the payroll lift gold in their own back desert.

It is continental silver they so desire. For a decade, the sands of time and billions of Qatari riyals have slipped through their fingers in pursuit of the club game’s ultimate prize.

This campaign, in which they marched unbeaten through the group stage, looks like being another mirage.

Functionality beat dysfunctionality here, and Kingsley Coman’s only goal marked an exact repeat of the scoreline and scorer from the 2020 final.

The truth is, PSG just aren’t very good anymore. They leave you feeling somewhat duped, much like the city in which they reside.

Despite Paris’s obvious splendour, it is as if the beauty takes your eye only to allow the beast to pick your pocket. The football team is similar - decorated with superstars but, ultimately, you are left short-changed.

There was no failure of system in this game. They were operating to plan, and one that did not extend far beyond waiting for Messi or Neymar to conjure a magic trick. The reality is that it’s the other fella, Mbappe, who invariably pulls rabbits from hats.

They were trailing to Coman’s 53rd-minute strike when Mbappe, fit enough only for the bench, was introduced to the mightiest roar of the evening.

It sounded more like a cry for help. There was an immediate uplift and Mbappe saw two goals disallowed for offside.

But it is Bayern, who lost defender Benjamin Pavard to a second yellow card in stoppage-time, who are favourites to progress. They look like a team, while PSG do not.

It was a super strike by Coman to win it, too. Alphonso Davies was brought on at half-time and PSG seemed oblivious to the change.

It was as if they had left the Canadian all alone amid the vast greenery of Les Jardins du Trocadero when he sized a cross for the former PSG forward to connect with a volley that had too much power for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

At least a football match had belatedly broken out, on the back of a build-up dominated by Neymar’s confirmation of a dressing-room bust-up and the hunt for the mole who leaked the story.

The inclusion of PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery, the 16-year-old midfielder, was something of an antidote to the pre-match poison.

He was not born when team-mates Messi and Sergio Ramos were playing in the Champions League.

But it was also a bold call by Christophe Galtier, given the success of PSG’s entire season rests on the outcome of this tie. Bayern, too, are judged by European performance and so we expected a cautious affair.

It was worse than that during a dismal opening half in which only Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich found the target.

Messi had one free-kick which he took an age to measure. It was hardly worth the wait and Michael Oliver called half-time on the back of it failing to clear the wall. For PSG, it did not get much better.

MATCH FACTS

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi (Kimpembe, 45) Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes, Veratti, Danilo (Vitinha, 75), Zaire-Emery (Ruiz, 57), Soler (Mbappe, 57), Messi, Neymar

Unused subs : Rico, Letelier, Bitshiabu, Bernat, Pembele, Fabian, Gharbi, Ektike

Yellow cards : Kimpembe, Neymar

Christophe Galtier

Bayern Munich: Sommer, Upamecano, De Ligt, Pavard, Kimmich, Goreztka, Sane (Stanisic, 90), Coman (Gnabry, 76), Choupo-Moting (Muller, 76), Cancelo (Davies, 45), Musiala (Gavenberch, 87)

Unused subs: Ulreich, Schenk, Sarr, Blind, Tel, Ibrahimovic

Goals: Coman (53)

Red card: Pavard (90+2)

Julian Nagelsmann