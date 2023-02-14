Paterson's A Rose's Petals, Owner Carolyn Joe Honored for Decades of Community Service

PATERSON, NJ – On Valentine’s Day, Mayor Andre Sayegh took a moment to recognize a local business that has been serving the community for over eight decades. A Rose’s Petals, founded in 1938 and now owned by Carolyn Joe, has become a staple in the Paterson community, providing floral arrangements for all occasions.

“If you haven’t gotten your roses, yet I highly recommend you come to 472 Broadway, A Rose’s Petals,” Sayegh said. “We are so honored today during Black History Month that we can highlight a successful businesswoman. In addition to being a successful businesswoman, Carolyn Joe is a humble humanitarian.”

Joe, who took over the business in 1996, has made A Rose’s Petals an integral part of Paterson’s celebrations. The shop has provided holiday displays, birthday arrangements, and floral decorations for the city’s annual September 11 Memorial Service and Mayoral inaugurations.

Joe’s contribution to the community goes far beyond her business. Before owning A Rose’s Petals, Joe worked for the largest corporate aircraft management company at Teterboro Airport. She was the company’s first African American employee and worked there for 15 years, advocating for opportunities for people of color and providing resources to the community.

“This is such an honor,” Joe said. “I thank you all so much for choosing A Rose’s Petal to represent the City. We are the only African American florist here in the City, and we take pride in what we do. We thank everyone for their support, for their love and for being a part of us.”

Today, Joe continues her service to the community by regularly feeding the homeless in her neighborhood and providing them with shelter from the cold. Her generosity and commitment to helping those in need have made her a beloved figure in Paterson.

“I call her all the time for the Assemblyman, and sometimes it’s the last minute, and she doesn’t mind, she makes sure that the flowers are delivered to someone in the hospital, to people’s homes and so on,” Yvette Roland, Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly’s Chief of Staff said. “We thank you for your service and for all you’ve done for the Paterson community. If it wasn’t for you, where would we be without flowers?”

A Rose’s Petals will continue to serve the Paterson community, providing beautiful floral arrangements for all occasions and Joe will continue her tireless efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of those around her.

A Rose’s Petal is located at 472 Broadway and is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.











