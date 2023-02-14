Thunder Rosa joining AEW Spanish-language broadcast team

The injured star will also be an on-screen personality.

AEW

As she recovers from a back injury that has kept her out of action for six months, Thunder Rosa will be part of the AEW Spanish language broadcast team.

The former AEW Women's Champion announced the news Tuesday on Twitter, adding that she will also be an on-screen personality for the AEW Spanish language broadcasts.

Dave Meltzer reported last Friday that Rosa had joined the Spanish language broadcast team for Dynamite in El Paso, Texas. There was no indication at that point whether it would be longer than a one-shot deal.

There is no indication as to when Rosa will return to in-ring action. She had to relinquish the title last August ahead of a scheduled title defense at All Out against Toni Storm, later revealed to be due to a back injury that some were questioning the severity of.

In December , Rosa revealed she was able to walk/jog a 5K and resume lifting weights but had not started any in-ring work at that point.