Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Juju Smith-Schuster trolling James Bradberry, Eagles respond

By Glenn Erby,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zO2zE_0knSNLmk00

Juju Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 53 yards in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the Eagles, with his biggest contribution being the holding call that he drew on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

Bradberry took the high road after the game, admitting that he grabbed Smith-Schuster’s jersey on the controversial penalty.

On Tuesday while others were celebrating Valentine’s Day, the Chiefs free agent wide receiver took a shot at Bradberry, trolling the hold.

Social media reacts to everything, and the Eagles along with a select few NFL players were not feeling the slight.

This all but assures the NFL Opening kickoff should be a rematch.

A.J. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYwS8_0knSNLmk00
Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Lord Brunson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cVCx_0knSNLmk00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Warner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MujU_0knSNLmk00
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZTXo_0knSNLmk00
Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2543

You know JuJu messed up when Micah Parsons gets offended.

The Sporting News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uh1kf_0knSNLmk00
Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VTry_0knSNLmk00
Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Raw Room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3we1sK_0knSNLmk00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6MZe_0knSNLmk00
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCrGu_0knSNLmk00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MHhV_0knSNLmk00
(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIBuV_0knSNLmk00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Gardner-Johnson wans't done

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjapO_0knSNLmk00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Steeler says T.J. Watt would have to sign off on signing Taylor Lewan
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Top Twitter reactions to bombshell Russell Wilson report
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Jets among three teams Derek Carr will meet with in Indianapolis at Scouting Combine
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Latest mock has Cowboys committing worst draft sins imaginable
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Report: Browns want new stadium with roof, FirstEnergy Stadium 'quickly and poorly built'
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
Broncos announce coaching staff additions: All 8 of the ex-Saints joining Sean Payton
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Bengals share outstanding behind-the-scenes video on draft evaluations
Cincinnati, OH10 hours ago
Conflicting schedules led Rivera to inform Wentz of his release via phone
Washington, DC10 hours ago
Panthers, Frank Reich should steer clear of Carson Wentz
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
2023 NFL Scouting Combine features six possible replacements for Mason Crosby
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
Kicker becomes big offseason need for Packers if Mason Crosby doesn’t return
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
Ravens OC Todd Monken shares why he believes QB Lamar Jackson is an underrated passer
Baltimore, MD9 hours ago
Packers now see considerable upside in Jordan Love as starting QB
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago
Three Buckeyes land in first round of most recent NBC Sports mock draft
Columbus, OH53 minutes ago
NFL insider believes Commanders will study the draft quarterbacks 'hard'
Washington, DC3 hours ago
Lions mock offseason v3.0: Pre-combine edition
Detroit, MI2 days ago
NFL site disrespects Steelers WR George Pickens
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
Mock draft watch: PFF's latest 2-rounder attacks the secondary
Detroit, MI13 hours ago
Another defensive line free agent option is off the board
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Taylor Lewan mentions Bengals as he heads to free agency
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy