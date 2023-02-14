Twitter reacts to Juju Smith-Schuster trolling James Bradberry, Eagles respond

Juju Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 53 yards in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the Eagles, with his biggest contribution being the holding call that he drew on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.
Bradberry took the high road after the game, admitting that he grabbed Smith-Schuster’s jersey on the controversial penalty.
On Tuesday while others were celebrating Valentine’s Day, the Chiefs free agent wide receiver took a shot at Bradberry, trolling the hold.
Social media reacts to everything, and the Eagles along with a select few NFL players were not feeling the slight.
This all but assures the NFL Opening kickoff should be a rematch.
A.J. Brown
Lord Brunson
Kurt Warner
Micah Parsons
You know JuJu messed up when Micah Parsons gets offended.
The Sporting News
Darius Slay
Raw Room
Tyreek Hill
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Tyreek Hill
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
C.J. Gardner-Johnson wans't done
Comments / 0