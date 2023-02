hometownstations.com

Governor DeWine and Lt. Gov Husted want to require parental consent for kids on social media By Todd Cummins, 9 days ago

By Todd Cummins, 9 days ago

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Governor Mike DeWine wants to require parental consent for kids under 16 to get new accounts on TikTok, Snapchat, and... ...