Peoria, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Police seek assistance in locating missing endangered male

13 days ago

Peoria Police seek the public’s help in locating Gabino Ortega, a 73-year-old male.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 6’0”, 195lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last observed wearing a dark green coat, unknown colored jeans, and dark colored shoes.

Ortega was last seen Feb. 14, around 7:30 a.m., in the area of 91st Avenue and W. Paradise Lane.

He is believed to be carrying a large silver and black mug.

According to caretakers, Ortega suffers from several medical conditions in which he needs to take medication daily. He does not have his medications with him. Officers have been actively looking for him but have not been able to locate him.

Ortega does not have a cell phone with him. Anyone who sees him is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police at 623-773-8311.

